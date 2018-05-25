Accused of attempted robbery

A man has denied the attempted robbery of a mobile phone and car keys.

James Gerald Donegan, of Ferndale Drive, pleaded not guilty to further charges of stealing a handbag and common assault of a female.

The charges relate to an alleged incident on May 27, last year.

Derry Crown Court Judge Philip Babington was told the trial was likely to last three to four days.

The 29-years-old was released on continuing bail to appear in court again at a later date. The case will be mentioned again in his absence on June 6.