Accused of breaching Restraining Order

A man who called police to report a domestic incident has been remanded in custody for breaching a Restraining Order.

Merle Moore, of Carnhill, Derry, is charged with breaching the court order on July 5.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the 42-years-old was highly intoxicated when he phoned police to report a domestic incident. Officers attended and spoke to Moore’s daughter who made them aware that there was a Restraining Order in place.

She reported that her father had been living in the property for a week and a half in breach of the Order.

The woman also allegedly told police she felt the Order had given her some protection but now ‘it feels like it is not worth the paper it is written on.’

Moore was arrested and made admissions during police interview.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said police have ‘grave concerns’ that Moore will commit further offences and continue to breach the Order.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the Order was not made for any assault on the complainant, but for an incident involving Moore’s brother which she witnessed.

Mr. MacDermott said this is the family home and Moore’s partner wanted him to return. He applied for the defendant to be released on bail to his own address.

District Judge Barney McElholm refused the application and Moore was remanded in custody.