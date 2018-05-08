Accused of causing GBH

A 35-year-old man is to stand trial at Derry Crown Court accused of causing grievous bodily harm to a police officer.

David James Houston, of Lisnaragh Road, Dunamanagh, is further charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving whilst unfit, assaulting police and having no insurance.

He is also accused of assaulting and resisting police. The charges relate to an alleged incident in the Woodside Road area on October 29, last year.

Houston was remanded in custody to appear in court again on May 31.