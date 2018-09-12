Accused of damaging door

A Derry woman has appeared in court accused of damaging a door in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Hannah Duddy, (23), of Distillery Close, is charged with causing criminal damage to the door and of possessing class C drugs on May 27.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court they could connect Duddy to the charges.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that the case would not trouble the court and the only issue is the cost of the damage to the door.

The case was adjourned until September 21.