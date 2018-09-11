Accused of escaping from police custody

A man who attended the police station voluntarily later escaped from police custody.

Nathan Canning, of Earhart Park, is charged with escaping from lawful custody on September 6. The 21-year-old is further charged with breaching a restraining order and causing damage to a window on August 24.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations Canning breached a restraining order by phoning his ex-partner from prison.

Following his release from custody, the 21-year-old allegedly went to the woman’s house, became angry and punched a window, breaking a pane of glass.

The officer told the court Canning reported to police voluntarily and while he was in police custody required hospital treatment.

The defendant allegedly asked to use the bathroom in hospital and police removed handcuffs to facilitate this.

It is alleged he then climbed out a window and made off from officers.

Police pursued the defendant and a helicopter was also deployed in the chase before he was recaptured.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said, ‘If we can’t trust him to go to the toilet how can we trust him to abide by bail?’

District Judge Barney McElholm described the case as ‘outrageous’, adding, ‘This man needs to settle down and realise this sort of behaviour is not going to be tolerated’.

The judge said the alleged victims had the right to live their lives free from fear from Canning.

He refused bail and Canning was remanded in custody to appear in court via videolink on October 4.