Accused of grabbing woman by the throat

A Waterside man accused of grabbing a woman by the throat, allegedly told her ‘I am going to deal with you once and for all you fat s**t.’

Steven Coyle, of Mimosa Court, is charged with assaulting his girlfriend’s sister on February 20.

The 39-years-old is further charged with making a threat to damage property and driving offences, including driving with excess alcohol.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations Coyle had consumed 15 cans of beer before ‘erupting in anger.’

He allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat and pressed his thumbs into it, obstructing her ability to breathe.

It is further alleged he grabbed the woman’s hair, pulled her to the ground and ‘stepped on her face with his boot.’

The court heard the woman begged to get back up and Coyle allegedly left the property and drove off.

He was arrested and released on bail, however, he breached the conditions of this by entering Currynierin.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said police have concerns the defendant would commit further offences and would continue to breach bail.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said there was no suggestion his client had committed any new offences or that he approached the alleged injured party at all.

The solicitor added that the defendant denies the offences and could be released on bail with strict conditions.

District Judge Barney McElholm released Coyle with a number of conditions, including a ban on entering Currynierin. He will appear in court again on March 22.