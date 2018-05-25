Accused of grabbing woman by throat

A 26-years-old man has appeared in court accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the throat and squeezing it, making it difficult for her to breathe.

Ruari Canning, of Glenabbey Street, is charged with common assault and a number of motoring offences allegedly committed between February 27 and May 21.

They include driving whilst disqualified; dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations that the defendant was arrested for motoring offences in February and released on police bail.

It is alleged he was then observed by police driving a vehicle on the Lone Moor Road.

Canning, a disqualified driver, allegedly failed to stop for police and drove the vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

Last weekend, the defendant allegedly assaulted his girlfriend during an argument.

Canning is accused of spitting in the woman’s face; grabbing her by the throat and pinning her against the wall. He allegedly squeezed her throatbefore she pulled at his necklace to make him release his grip.

A defence solicitor told the court his client denies all the offences and that there is no history of domestic violence.

Canning was released on bail with a number of conditions, including a ban on having any contact with the complainant, to appear in court again on June 14.