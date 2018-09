A 54-year-old man has appeared in court accused of historical sex offences.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, faces 11 charged of indecent assault.

The offences were allegedly committed between August 1, 1980 and October 4, 1982.

A defence solicitor told the court it was accepted there was a case for his client to answer.

The defendant declined to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was released on bail until October 2.