Accused of making threats to ex-partner

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of making a series of threats and other charges relating to his former partner.

Paul Devine, of Fernabbey Court, is charged with making threats to kill, threatening to damage a car and breaching a restraining order on January 18.

He is further charged with possessing class C drugs on January 21.

Derry Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Strabane, heard allegations that Devine sent text messages and phoned his ex-partner, in breach of a court order.

He allegedly made threats towards the complainant’s brother and threatened to damage her father’s car.

Among the alleged threats included one to ‘slit’ her brother’s throat.

Officers attended Devine’s home and allegedly found a small amount of cannabis.

Opposing bail, the investigating officer said police have concerns about further offences involving the same complainant. He told the court the restraining order has been in force since 2017 and Devine is currently awaiting sentencing for a previous breach of it.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said there was ‘obviously a lot of hostility’ between Devine and his former partner and her family.

District Judge Ted Magill said he was ‘extremely worried’ about this case and these were ‘serious and frightening threats’.

He refused bail and Devine was remanded in custody to appear in court again via videolink on February 15.