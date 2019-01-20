Accused of offer to supply drugs

A Belfast man is to stand trial at Derry Crown Court accused of offering to supply Class A drugs.

Cavan White(26), with an address of Cardigan Drive, Belfast, faces a total of 12 drugs offences allegedly committed between March 29 and April 27, last year.

They include being concerned in an offer to supply MDMA and possessing Class C drugs Alprazolam and Diclazepam.

White declined to say anything in answer to the charges or to call any evidence on his own behalf.

The defendant was remanded in custody until February 14.