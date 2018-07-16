Accused of possessing explosive devices

A 22-year-old man has appeared in court accused of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life during disturbances in the city last week.

John Paul Moore, of Carleton Court, faces three charges of possessing explosives with intent, namely improvised explosive devices on July 13.

The 22-year-old is further charged with riotous behaviour, making, possessing and throwing petrol bombs and indecent exposure.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Omagh, they could connect the defendant to the charges.

There was no application for bail and Moore was remanded until August 9.