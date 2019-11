A woman has appeared in court accused of possessing a kitchen knife with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Kim Hazlett, whose address was given on court papers as Hartington Court, Belfast, is further charged with assault and making a threat to kill.

The charges relate to an alleged incident on October 31 and the complainants are understood to be her brother and her mother.

Hazlett was released on bail and banned from entering the county of Derry, except to attend court or appointments.