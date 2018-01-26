Accused of riotous behaviour during security alert

A man accused of riotous behaviour during a security alert earlier this month has been refused bail.

Dillon Jordan Quigley, of Dove Gardens, is charged with riotous behaviour on the Lecky Road on January 7.

The 23-year-old is further charged with attempted criminal damage of a police vehicle.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that as police were dealing with the security alert they came under a ‘sustained attack’.

Petrol bombs, fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at the officers.

During the incident, a male kicked the wing mirror of a police land rover and this was captured on video.

The court heard that earlier this week Quigley, who is currently on bail accused of a robbery, was seen in the Waterloo Street area of the city.

He was allegedly idenitified as the male who kicked the vehicle and was wearing the same clothing.

It was confirmed there was no evidence he threw any missiles towards police, however the court heard he ‘contantly had his face covered’.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said police have concerns the defendant will commit further offences.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client was evacuated from his home as a result of the security alert.

He added it was ‘foolish’ of Quigley to get involved but it appeared to be a ‘one off incident’.

Bail was refused and the 23-year-old was remanded in custody until February 19.