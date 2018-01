A 44-years-old man has been returned for trial at Derry Crown Court accused of sex offences.

Tian Sun Chi, whose address was given on court papers as Strabane Old Road, faces a total of seven charges of sexual assault.

The offences were allegedly committed between June and September 2014 and involve one complainant.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott accepted there was prima facie case for his client to answer.

Chi was released on his own bail of £500 to appear at the crown court on February 6.