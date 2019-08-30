Accused of sexually assaulting woman

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Ian Noel McFaul, of Garvagh Court, is charged in connection with an alleged incident at an address in the city on August 24.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations the complainant was at her friend’s house when the defendant and another male arrived.

McFaul, who was subject to bail conditions banning him from consuming alcohol, was allegedly so intoxicated he could barely stand.

It is alleged that as the woman stood at a window, the 28-year-old came up behind her and put his hand in between her legs and touched her over her clothes.

The court heard further allegations that the woman later received two messages from McFaul asking her ‘what she had been saying’.

During police interview, McFaul denied knowing the complainant. He accepted he was at the address, but claimed he did not see the woman at the property on that night.

McFaul told police he had heard about the allegations from a friend and admitted he sent her a message.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said police have concerns McFaul will commit further offences as he ‘is incapable of abiding by a prohibition on alcohol’.

Defence solicitor Eugene Burns said his client denies the offence and says ‘it didn’t take place’.

Refusing bail, District Judge Barney McElholm said McFaul is a ‘totally unsuitable candidate for bail’. The 28-year-old was remanded in custody to appear in court again on September 12.