Accused of threatening and assaulting mother

A 21-year-old has appeared in court accused of threatening to ‘wreck’ items in his mother’s home after she refused to lend him money.

John Prates, of no fixed abode, is charged with assaulting his mother and threatening to destroy or damage property.

He is further charged with driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance on October 18.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations that Prates made a threat to his mother after she refused to give him money.

He allegedly threatened to ‘wreck’ cameras in the family home and said ‘I can break whatever I want, I’ve got nothing to lose’.

Prates mother reported to police she was fearful that she would be assaulted by her son and left the house.

Officers checked CCTV footage and it is alleged Prates could be seen driving a car, despite being a disqualified driver.

He was arrested and during police interview denied threatening to cause damage or putting his mother in fear of violence.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said police have concerns about the proposed bail address.

She said Prates has a history of drug use and there are two young children who lived at the property.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said the proposed bail address is with friends and they are ‘willing to have him’.

District Judge Barney McElholm released Prates on his own bail of £750 to reside at an address in Moss Park with a number of conditions including a ban on consuming alcohol and non-prescribed drugs.