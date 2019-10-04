Accused refused bail over alleged disturbance

A man who was released from prison last Tuesday was arrested on Friday Derry Magistrate’s Court heard this week.

Terry Boyd (20), of Bloomfield Park in Derry, appeared charged with criminal damage to a taxi, resisting police, assaulting police and disorderly behaviour on September 27.

Derry Magistrate’s Court was told that at 10.45 p.m. police were called to a disturbance in William Street.

A taxi driver told them that he had seen Boyd approaching and that he had told him that he was already booked by another customer.

Boyd then punched the windscreen and kicked the bumper of the vehicle and when he was arrested he spat at an officer, the court was told.

When Boyd was shown CCTV of the incident he said he was ashamed of his behaviour.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said that it appeared Boyd’s licence was going to be revoked.

He said that this incident had gone from a minor potential breach of licence to a major breach of licence.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) objected to bail on the grounds that Boyd had re-offended within days of his release.

District Judge Barney McElholm said ‘some people just don’t learn’.

He further said that Boyd was not a suitable candidate for bail.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear again at Derry Magistrate’s Court this morning, Friday, October 4.