The residents have questioned whether someone will have to die before long promised security gate fencing is installed at the laneway to the rear of Lone Moor Road near the junction with Stanley's Walk.

Local families warned that this area is being used by the gang as a base from which to torture them.

Families living in the area said they are sick of living on their nerves and said the culprits are not children but young adults, branding their behaviour disgraceful and shocking.

One fire appliance from Northland Road attended the deliberate ignition incident. (File picture)

"It has got to the stage that we are frightened to go into the back lane," one resident, who asked not to be be named, said.

The residents spoke of numerous, very serious targeted attacks perpetrated by the gangs over recent years.

One of the residents said: "Somebody is going to be killed. Is that what it will take before we get the gates? We got letters six years ago saying the funding for them had been approved. But it was never done.

“It's horrendous what is happening. Will it take for somebody to die before it is addressed?

"We need this to be done now before a tragedy happens. We have a right to live in peace."

One resident said the laneway was often left 'filthy' and that rats had been spotted in the area.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire & Rescue Service yesterday confirmed they received a call to Lone Moor Road at 8.56pm on Sunday.

"One Fire Appliance from Northland Fire Station attended the incident. Firefighters were called to a quantity of tyres on fire yesterday evening.