Admits possessing ‘large knives’

A 24-years-old ‘brandished’ two large knives to scare another man, a court has heard.

Adam Nolan, of Moss Park, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon on December 13, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that Nolan approached a taxi armed with two large knives. He then left the scene and returned without the knives.

During police interview, Nolan claimed he intended to scare the passenger of the taxi and said it was a ‘moment of stupidity.’

Sentencing was adjourned until April 27 next for a Probation Report.