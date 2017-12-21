Aftershave theft lands Limavady man in jail

A judge reminded a man who appeared in court and admitted a theft of a bottle of Paco Rabanne aftershave worth £64 that when he was last in front of him the defendant had told him he would not be back.

District Judge Liam McNally said he had previously taken a note of Jordan Hazlett’s comments and at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 18 he said he was able to “quote him word for word”.

The judge said when he last met the defendant Hazlett had said: ‘Judge McNally, you will never see me again.’

Hazlett (22), with an address at Sperrin Road, Limavady, stole the aftershave on November 15 this year.

He also admitted being disorderly at Sperrin Road, Limavady, on November 19.

A prosecutor said the defendant took the aftershave from Superdrug in Limavady and had told police he had been drinking alcohol for “five days solid”.

On November 19 police received a report of a disturbance which involved bottles being smashed and they saw glass on a street.

An intoxicated Hazlett then got into a car and would not get out and then he began shouting and swearing at police.

Defence solicitor Don Mahoney accepted his client’s comments about not being back in court were “optimistic”.

Hazlett was in breach of suspended sentences and was given a five-month jail term.