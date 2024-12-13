East Derry MLA Alan Robinson has spoke of his personal recollection of the INLA bomb attack on the Droppin’ Well in 1982.

The DUP representative told MLAs his uncle had been a DJ and was due to work in the Ballykelly bar when 17 people were killed in the blast in what was one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles.

"On the evening of December 6, 1982, a neighbour arrived at our house, three miles from Ballykelly. I was 10 years old. Our neighbour said that there were reports of a bomb explosion in Ballykelly at the Droppin' Well bar.

"In the background, we began to hear the wail of sirens. My father went into panic mode, as his brother worked in the bar as a DJ. He frantically made calls, only to learn that his brother, my uncle, had been taken unwell and was in bed, sick.

The aftermath of the Droppin' Well disco bombing.

"Luck was on our family's side that night, but, for many others, a horror was unfolding that would change their lives forever,” said Mr. Robinson.

Six local people died alongside 11 soldiers who were based at Shackleton Barracks when the bomb exploded at the Ballykelly disco.

They were Stephen Smith (24), Philip McDonough (26), Steven Bagshaw (21), Clinton Collins (20), David Murray (18), David Stitt (27), Shaw Williamson (20), Terence Adams (20), Neil Williams (18), Paul Delaney (18), David Salthouse (23), Ruth Dixon (17), Carol Watts (25), Angela Hoole (19), Patricia Cooke (21), Valerie McIntyre (21) and Alan Callaghan (17).

Speaking following the 42nd anniversary Mr. Robinson: “That night, cowards had walked into the Ballykelly bar and left a deadly device that brought the ceiling down on young people out having a dance and a drink at Christmastime.

Emergency services in the aftermath of the Droppin' Well disco bombing.

"As a result, 17 were killed, and many more were injured, some with terrible, lifelong injuries. The bombing was a pointless act of evil republican terrorist violence that served no purpose other than to rob families of loved ones and to remove good and decent human beings from this world.

"It traumatised multiple families and left an indelible mark on the brave members of the emergency services who had to attend to the dead and the injured.

"Rather than divide the Ballykelly people, however, it brought them together, and today the community lives cheek by jowl, united in condemnation of terrorism.”

The DUP MLA expressed his thanks for the Cheshire Regiment Association, which facilitates an annual commemoration event at Tamlaghtfinlagan in Ballykelly.

"Every year, we stand shoulder to shoulder with families and those brave former soldiers to comfort them, thank them and show them that we still care after the passing of all those years.

"I say this to young people who romanticise terrorism: they were no defenders who carried out that atrocity; they were no heroes; and they were no soldiers of war.

"They were and are evil cowards who achieved nothing but to dish up hurt, pain and death. Terrorism cannot win. It has not won, and it must not win,” he said.