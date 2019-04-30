Alleged assault and damage at new Derry housing estate: two arrested

Two men have been arrested following an alleged assault at a house in one of Derry’s newest housing estates.

Windows were smashed with a baseball bat at the address at Derrymore in the upper Springtown Road area of Hazelbank.

Police were this morning at the scene and a cordon has been placed to the front of the house.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed today: “Two men have been arrested following an incident in Derrymore last night, Monday 29 April.

“It’s understood that an altercation took place during which one male was assaulted.

“A house was then attacked with a baseball bat and a number of windows were smashed.

“Both males were detained at the scene.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at around the time of the incident and who saw what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1399 30/04/1.”

Social housing development Derrymore is one of the city’s newest estates and was only completed and allocated last Autumn.