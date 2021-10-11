Alleged Derry arson to feature on BBC One's Crime NI programme

Crime NI show to feature alleged Derry arson.

The monthly crime appeals show is presented by journalists Wendy Austin and Dearbhail McDonald.

This month detectives from the PSNI discuss the details of live major investigations, appealing to the public for help in solving crimes ranging from murder, arson and attempted hijacking.

Tonight's show will feature CCTV footage and reconstructions, including that of the murder of Michael Kerr, a series of supermarket thefts that have occurred province wide, an attempted hijacking of a vehicle in Hillview and an arson in Derry.

Also included in the programme will be a showcase of the work of police dogs.

This episode marks the beginning of Hate Crime Awareness week with a studio interview from Chief Superintendent Gerry McGrath. A victim will share her own experience of disability hate crime.

The episode is due to be repeated on October 13 at 11.15pm on BBC Two. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer for one week following transmission.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton has said: “The first episode last month, saw CrimeStoppers receiving an increase in the amount of people contacting them.

“We would like to express our gratitude for anyone who has reached out so far and we continue to encourage the public to put forward any information they may have on appeals featured.

“You may not think that the information you have is relevant but it could be the piece of the puzzle that has been missing. You could help us solve these cases and bring those who wish to do harm in our communities to justice.