Alleged incident at Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital ‘deplorable’: Man remanded

Altnagelvin Hospital. (File picture)

Brendan Walker (42) of Duncreggan Road in Derry appeared charged with disorderly behaviour at the hospital and assault on a police officer on December 7.

The court heard that police were in the hospital and were alerted to a potential fight in the A&E department.

When police arrived, the court heard, they found hospital staff standing with the defendant and were told that a member of the public had intervened when Walker was allegedly behaving aggressively towards two females, but no complaint was made in relation to this incident.

The court heard allegations that Walker was 'shouting and swearing', and despite warnings, he persisted and was eventually removed from the hospital.

In the course of this he 'lashed out' at police, kicking an officer on the leg, it was claimed.

However, staff requested that he be brought back so he could be triaged.

While the nurses were treating him he allegedly was continuously 'using foul language' towards staff.

A police officer claimed Walker acted 'aggressively throughout the interaction'.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of further offences as the officer said Walker had 19 previous for disorderly behaviour and 20 previous for assault.

A defence solicitor said his client struggled to get bail as he was 'invariably homeless' and had a major problem with alcohol.

The solicitor said that the location of the incident 'takes it to another level.'

Deputy District Judge John Connolly said given the current pressures on medical staff and the medical scare involving young children he would not consider bail.

