'An unspeakable tragedy': Woman, boy and girl confirmed to have died in Maguiresbridge shootings

The three people killed in a shooting incident in County Fermanagh were a woman aged in her 40s, a boy child and a girl child.

Two of the deceased were found dead at the scene and a third has since been pronounced dead in hospital.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have now issued an update on the terrible events in Maguiresbridge, a village around seven miles outside Enniskillen. Superintendent Robert McGowan, District Commander for Fermanagh and Omagh, said: “Earlier this morning, Wednesday 23 July, police received the report of an incident in Maguiresbridge.

“Officers, along with our colleagues in the Northern Ambulance Service, attended a house in the Drummeer Road area. Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a call at 08:21 BST on Wednesday and sent three vehicles and the air ambulance to the scene in Maguiresbridge. It added that one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by air ambulance and another was taken to South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen. Three people have now died. Picture by Jonathan Porter / PressEye

“Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has, this afternoon, passed away in hospital.

“A fourth person who was taken to hospital remains in a condition described as serious."

Superintendent Robert McGowan said all four people had sustained gunshot wounds, and “I can confirm that all four individuals are from the same household”.

“I am keen to, first and foremost, express my sympathy to family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock, and who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with their unimaginable loss.”

Superintendent McGowan continued: “The Police Service has now commenced a murder investigation and detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances.

“This is a quiet, rural location and I am aware that this tragic event will have sent waves of sadness throughout the community. Please be assured that you will see a continued police presence in the area, as we continue to carry out our enquiries.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I would appeal for patience as we work to understand the events that have taken place. We will continue to bring updates as our investigation continues.

“In the meantime, I would ask anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 276 of 23/07/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen has expressed her deep shock following the reports of the tragedy.

"Firstly my thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tragic time," said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP. "I am in contact with the police around this ongoing situation. "Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations. "I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident."

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP has described the shooting incident in Fermanagh as an unspeakable tragedy.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP Ms Hanna said: “The news emanating from Fermanagh today is an unspeakable tragedy that will leave people across the North and our island shocked and saddened.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those killed and injured as they come to terms with what has happened here. We are also thinking of people in Maguiresbridge who are dealing with an incident like this taking place on their doorsteps.

“I would urge the public to give the police space as they investigate what happened here and encourage people to show respect and decency, particularly online, and to avoid speculating as those impacted process this news.”