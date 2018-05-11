Anonymity for drug accused

A man accused of drugs offences has been granted anonymity due to the ‘scale of threat out there’.

The defendant, who cannot be named, was late attending court earlier this week.

Granting the anonymity order, District Judge Barney McElholm warned the man if he was late again he would remove the Order and ‘send him to the cells.’

The defendant is charged with being concerned in the supply of Cocaine and Cannabis, possessing Cannabis with intent to supply and simple possession of drugs. The offences were allegedly committed in July, last year.