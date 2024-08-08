Anti-paramilitary police seize £20k worth of cannabis and arrest man after stopping car in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anti-paramilitary police have seized £20,000 worth of cannabis and arrested a man after a car was stopped in Derry on Wednesday, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force arrested the man suspicion of drugs-related offences following a stop-and-search of a vehicle, according to the PSNI.

Detective Inspector Pyper said: “On Wednesday evening, August 7 officers stopped a vehicle in the Culmore Road area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The vehicle was searched and a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was located with an estimated street value of £20,000.

Culmore Road

“A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug."

The man remained in custody on Thursday morning.

“Last night’s arrest demonstrates our commitment to tackling all types of criminality, and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800555111 or http://crimestoppers-uk.org/