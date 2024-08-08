Anti-paramilitary police seize £20k worth of cannabis and arrest man after stopping car in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Aug 2024, 11:29 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 11:29 GMT
Anti-paramilitary police have seized £20,000 worth of cannabis and arrested a man after a car was stopped in Derry on Wednesday, police have said.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force arrested the man suspicion of drugs-related offences following a stop-and-search of a vehicle, according to the PSNI.

Detective Inspector Pyper said: “On Wednesday evening, August 7 officers stopped a vehicle in the Culmore Road area of the city.

"The vehicle was searched and a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was located with an estimated street value of £20,000.

Culmore Road

“A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug."

The man remained in custody on Thursday morning.

“Last night’s arrest demonstrates our commitment to tackling all types of criminality, and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800555111 or http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

