Anti-paramilitary police seize £20k worth of cannabis and arrest man after stopping car in Derry
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force arrested the man suspicion of drugs-related offences following a stop-and-search of a vehicle, according to the PSNI.
Detective Inspector Pyper said: “On Wednesday evening, August 7 officers stopped a vehicle in the Culmore Road area of the city.
"The vehicle was searched and a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was located with an estimated street value of £20,000.
“A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug."
The man remained in custody on Thursday morning.
“Last night’s arrest demonstrates our commitment to tackling all types of criminality, and I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”
Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800555111 or http://crimestoppers-uk.org/