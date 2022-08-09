Anti-terror detectives carry out searches in 'New IRA' investigation

The PSNI confirmed that detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues, conducted searches in the Bearney Road area of Strabane today, Tuesday, August 9. This, said police, was 'in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA'.

A spokesperson said: "Whilst we understand the impact our operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to plan activity to maximise safety and minimise any disruption. We will continue to work with communities to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society.

"Anyone with information / concerns about illegal activity or anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...