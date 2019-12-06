Anti-terror police arrest man in connection with attempted 'New IRA' mortar bomb attack on PSNI station

A man in his thirties has been arrested by police investigating a failed 'New IRA' mortar bomb attack on Strabane PSNI station in September.

The PSNI confirmed that detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the 36 year old man in the Strabane area on Friday.

A number of searches were also conducted.

The suspect remained in police custody at Friday tea time.



Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “Today’s arrest and searches are linked to the ongoing investigation into an improvised mortar device that was discovered in Church View, Strabane on Saturday, September 7, 2019.



“The 'New IRA' were responsible for this reckless attack that put the lives of the local community and local Police officers at risk and to date, we have arrested six people and charged a 28 year old man with offences of perverting the course of justice; assisting offenders and recording information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.



“Our focus is on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by these violent groups but we need the help of the public. We continue to appeal for anyone with any information about the attack to contact police on 101, or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”