Anti-terror police arrest Strabane man

Anti-terror police have arrested a man in Strabane and taken him to Belfast for questioning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed they had carried out the arrest in the town.

“Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have carried out a search in Strabane this morning, Wednesday, December 18, as part of an ongoing investigation.

"A man, aged 40, has been arrested under the Terrorism Act, and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning,” the PSNI stated.