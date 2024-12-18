Anti-terror police arrest Strabane man
Anti-terror police have arrested a man in Strabane and taken him to Belfast for questioning.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed they had carried out the arrest in the town.
“Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have carried out a search in Strabane this morning, Wednesday, December 18, as part of an ongoing investigation.
"A man, aged 40, has been arrested under the Terrorism Act, and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning,” the PSNI stated.