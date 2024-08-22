Anti-terror police carry out searches in Derry and Strabane

By Staff Reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 10:03 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 10:03 BST
Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit conducted searches at two addresses in the Derry City & Strabane area on Thursday morning.

The searches, in Strabane and the Lettershandoney area, are part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity, the PSNI stated.

A number of items seized have been removed for further forensic examination, the PSNI said. No arrests were made but enquiries continue.

Police urged people to report information or suspicions they have about dissident republican activity on 101, or via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/