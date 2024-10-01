Anti-terror police carrying searches in Derry connected to suspected dissident republican bomb hoaxes at English railway stations
Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are conducting two planned searches in Derry, in relation to an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.
Detective Inspector Walls said: "Today's searches are part of an investigation working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) into a series of hoax bomb calls which targeted railway stations in England between April 20 and 23, 2024.
"These searches demonstrate our commitment to disrupting the activities of this small group of people who are intent on causing fear in our society. As always, our priority is to protect communities and keep people safe from harm.
"I want to appeal to anyone who has information which could assist our investigation to contact us on 101 or online at psni.police.uk/report, quoting reference 1587 of 23/04/24."
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.