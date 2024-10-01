Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anti-terror police are carrying out searches in Derry in relation to a series of hoax bomb calls targeting English railway stations as part of a probe into dissident republican activity.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are conducting two planned searches in Derry, in relation to an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Walls said: "Today's searches are part of an investigation working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) into a series of hoax bomb calls which targeted railway stations in England between April 20 and 23, 2024.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"These searches demonstrate our commitment to disrupting the activities of this small group of people who are intent on causing fear in our society. As always, our priority is to protect communities and keep people safe from harm.

PSNI

"I want to appeal to anyone who has information which could assist our investigation to contact us on 101 or online at psni.police.uk/report, quoting reference 1587 of 23/04/24."

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.