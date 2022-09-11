Aontú's Emmet Doyle says 'vicious assault' due to abortion stance

Councillor Doyle, a member of Derry City & Strabane District Council issued a statement following an assault on him on Friday.

“Whilst in the city centre in the early hours of Friday morning I suffered a vicious assault in Waterloo Street," he said.

Colr. Doyle claimed the assault occurred after he entered a food establishment and encountered individuals he believed to be 'deeply opposed to my stance on the right to life.'

Emmet Doyle suffered black eyes in the assault.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They engaged me verbally and I left with my order.

"On leaving the premises I was accosted and received a cut to my head, bruises and black eyes. The attack was unprovoked.

"As an elected representative, I passionately defend what I believe in and act on behalf of constituents regardless of their views.

"I would never think of physically attacking an opponent, we are all entitled to our views and the respect to communicate them," he said.

Colr. Doyle has reported the assault to the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man was punched several times to his face by an unknown male at around 1.20am on Friday morning.

"The man did not require medical treatment.”

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with our investigation, is asked to call police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 100 09/09/22 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Colr. Doyle said: "I’m deeply grateful for the messages and support I have received from my party leader, Peadar Tóibín TD, family, party colleagues, constituents and colleagues from across Council.

"Our city centre should be safe for anyone. Violence is entirely unacceptable no matter the victim and I intend to ensure the perpetrators are identified and prosecuted.