Apex to carry out works to repair vandalism at park

Apex Housing Association will carry out repairs at a vandalised play park at Derrymore on the Springtown Road this week, according to Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper.

The park has been temporarily closed as a result of damage to the surface of the park.

“I received a number of complaints about damage that had been caused to the play park in Derrymore.

“I have spoken to Apex Housing and they have agreed to carry out repairs this week. This will also mean the park can be unlocked again to allow local children to have access,” said Colr. Cooper.

He said community efforts to engage with local young people are to be made to ensure the vandalism is not repeated.

“Additionally I have spoken to the community safety wardens and local residents who have agreed to engage with the young people who are gathering in the park at night to ensure that there is no repeat of previous incidents,” said Colr. Cooper.