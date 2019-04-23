Apology from Lyra McKee's killers branded 'remorseless' and disgraceful' by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has branded this morning's apology from those who killed Lyra McKee in Derry last week as 'remorseless' and 'disgraceful'.

Mr. Eastwood commented: "This morning's statement from the 'New IRA' is an absolute disgrace and shows no remorse for the death of Lyra McKee.

"Their so called instruction to their 'volunteers' to 'take the utmost care' when engaging in violence is utterly sickening and devoid of any humanity. They must recognise the glaringly obvious fact they are not wanted by the people of the North. It is time to disband.

"The murder of Lyra McKee must not be in vain. Together, political leaders must come together to re-engage in a talks process to fill the vacuum that currently gives groups like this too much oxygen."