Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information after an arson attack to two cars in the Corrody Road area of Derry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 12am on Saturday, fire-fighters tasked to the scene extinguished a fire to a Volkswagen Golf and Seat Leon parked in a roadside layby.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged by the fire, which is being treated as arson.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting 5 14/09/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene. (File picture)

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”