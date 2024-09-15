Appeal after arson attack on 2 cars at layby in Derry
Police are appealing for information after an arson attack to two cars in the Corrody Road area of Derry.
Just after 12am on Saturday, fire-fighters tasked to the scene extinguished a fire to a Volkswagen Golf and Seat Leon parked in a roadside layby.
Both vehicles were extensively damaged by the fire, which is being treated as arson.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting 5 14/09/24.
"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”