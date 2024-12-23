Appeal after bottle thrown at house
Police are appealing for information after a report of criminal damage in Newbuildings on Saturday.
Sergeant Pritchard said: “Shortly before 2am, it was reported that a man threw a bottle at the window of a house in the Stoneypath area, and also kicked a vehicle sitting outside it.
“He was described as being aged in his 20s, approximately 5ft 4in height, of slim build, and wearing a white hoody and dark coloured trousers.”
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101, and quote reference number 150 of 21/12/24.”