Appeal after bottle thrown at house

By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:52 GMT
Police are appealing for information after a report of criminal damage in Newbuildings on Saturday.

Sergeant Pritchard said: “Shortly before 2am, it was reported that a man threw a bottle at the window of a house in the Stoneypath area, and also kicked a vehicle sitting outside it.

“He was described as being aged in his 20s, approximately 5ft 4in height, of slim build, and wearing a white hoody and dark coloured trousers.”

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101, and quote reference number 150 of 21/12/24.”

