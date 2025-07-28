Appeal after car set on fire in Bards Hill area of Derry

Police investigating an arson of a vehicle in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses.

Sergeant Pritchard said: " At approximately 5:10am on Monday, July 28, it was reported that a vehicle was on fire in the Bards Hill area of the City.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who have deemed this deliberate ignition.

"We are appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 206 of 28/07/2025."

Alternatively, information can be provided via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.