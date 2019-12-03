Appeal after fishing equipment stolen from boat

Gardai are appealing for information following the theft of fishing equipment from Moville pier, the value of which is ‘substantial.’

The theft from a fishing boat at Moville Pier occurred between Friday, November 29 at 4.30pm and Monday, December 2 at 3.30pm.

A fishing boat owner discovered the wheel house door on his boat had been forced open. The external controls for the boat which had been mounted on the wheelhouse had been removed. The pressure control valve, ships wheel, double morse control and helm pump were all stolen.

Gardai has asked anyone who may be offered these goods for sale to alert them or to get in contact if they can assist in the investigation. Buncrana Garda Station can be contacted at 00353 74 93 20540 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111