Appeal for information after man in early 70s assaulted in Derry

Officers received a report shortly after 7pm that a man, aged in his early 70s, had been assaulted.

Officers attended to the injured male who had significant bleeding to his face, swelling and bruising to his left eye, a cut to his wrist and cut to the tip of his finger.

He was taken to hospital where he received medical treatment for his injuries.

Police appeal for witnesses.

Officers believe that one male was involved in this assault and would request that he come forward to speak with police.

Officers would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with the investigation to call them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1490 of 25/05/22.