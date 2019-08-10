Appeal over Foyle Road security alert

Detectives in Derry have issued an appeal for witnesses following a security alert in the Foyle Road area of Derry on Friday night.

Part of the road was cordoned off for a time on Friday night as ATO were tasked to the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 9.30pm Police received a report of a suspicious object in the area of Foyle Road. This object was examined by ATO and has been declared a hoax. Police would like to thank all those affected by this alert for their patience during the incident.”

Detective Constable Adam Beckett meanwhile appealed for anyone with any information about the incident or anyone who was driving in the area of Foyle Road and who has dash cam footage available to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 2288 09/08/18. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.