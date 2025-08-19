Archbishop Martin: ‘Immoral’ for world leaders to stand by as genocidal acts continue in Gaza

Archbishop Eamon Martin says it is ‘unconscionable and immoral’ for world leaders to stand by as genocidal acts continue to be perpetrated against the people of Gaza with the sanction of the Israeli government.

The Derry-born leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland invited parishes to take part in 24 hours of prayer for Gaza on Sunday.

Archbishop Martin said: “The Catholic Bishops of Ireland dedicated the month of June to prayer for, and solidarity with, the suffering people of Gaza.

"Heartbreakingly, since then, the situation has deteriorated further. Innocent lives continue to be lost, many of them children and families while hunger, violence and devastation tighten their grip on a people caught in the crossfire.”

Palestinians gather to receive cooked meals from a food distribution center in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on August 18, 2025. Rights group Amnesty International on August 18, accused Israel of enacting a "deliberate policy" of starvation in Gaza, as the United Nations and aid groups warn of famine in the Palestinian territory. Israel, while heavily restricting aid allowed into the Gaza Strip, has repeatedly rejected claims of deliberate starvation in the 22-month-old war. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

He echoed the calls of Pope Leo XIV, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and the Heads of Churches in the Holy Land, for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and respect for international humanitarian law.

“Ireland's Bishops have condemned, in the strongest terms, the genocidal acts being carried out with the sanction of the Israeli government, actions that have led to the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians.

"Such disproportionate violence is described as ‘unconscionable… and immoral for world leaders to stand by inactively.’

"The ongoing suffering of hostages held by Hamas and the cruel withholding of their remains from their families is also acknowledged and unequivocally condemned. In the face of such darkness, this call to prayer is a call to hope,” Archbishop Martin said.

He urged Catholics locally to take part in 24 hours of prayer and reflection for Gaza on Sunday, for parishioners to lobby their political representatives across the country to advocate for justice and aid, and to support trusted aid organisations bringing relief to Gaza.

According to a briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres the situation is ‘beyond catastrophic’ amid ongoing hostilities and extreme hunger with more deaths recorded every day.

"Hunger-related deaths continue to be reported, including among children,” the spokesperson confirmed.

Between Sunday and Monday the Gaza Ministry of Health reported five people, including two children, had died due to malnutrition and starvation in 24 hours.

"To prevent such deaths, and as we’ve been saying repeatedly humanitarians must be able to deliver food at scale, and consistently, through all available crossings and routes to reach the population of 2.1 million people, half of whom are children,” the spokesperson added.

The UN protested Israel’s plans to expand its military operations.

"This would displace thousands of people, once again, into an overcrowded area in the south of the Strip, which is almost devoid of the most basic infrastructure and services, including water, food and medical services.

“Since early March, when the Israeli shelter ban came into force, more than 780,000 displacements have taken place. Existing shelters have deteriorated or been left behind amid repeated displacement orders.

"Yet again, we repeat that it will not participate in any forced displacement of people. We and our partners reiterate our commitment to serve people wherever they are.

“All civilians must be protected, whether they choose to stay or whether they choose to move. Those who decide to move must have their essential needs met, and they must be able to voluntarily return when the situation allows,” the spokesperson declared.