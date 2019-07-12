Arson attack on Derry premises this morning

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in Derry in the early hours of this morning, Friday, July 12.

Shortly before 4.00am police received a report that a property in the Irish Street area of the Waterside had sustained scorch damage to the lobby area of the premises.

Detectives have said enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

Sergeant Breen has appealed for anyone who has information that could assist police with their enquiries, to contact them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 450 12/07/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.