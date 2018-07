A 34-years-old man has appeared in court accused of causing grievous bodily harm.

Ryan Flanagan, whose address was given on court papers as Baltimore House, Bridge Street, is charged in connection with an alleged assault on June 27. He is further accused of causing damage to a mattress owned by the PSNI on July 3.

Flanagan was released on his own bail of £750 to reside at an address in Castlederg. He is banned from entering Derry city and from having any contact with the complainant.