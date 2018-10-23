Assault accused issued with warning from judge as she is released on bail

A judge has told a woman accused of assault that if she breaches bail again she will be going into custody until the case is over.

Karen Josephine McGinley, whose address was given on court papers as Magowan Park, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, possessing an offensive weapon, and assault on a police designated person on May 21.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard these offences were allegedly committed when McGinley was on bail for assaulting the same complainant.

She was convicted of that assault and ordered to complete community service and probation.

The 34-year-old applied for bail to allow her to engage with probation and complete the orders.

An investigating officer said police had some concerns about McGinley being released as she had breached bail on a number of occasions in the past.

The officer added that the proposed bail address is just one and a half miles away from the complainant’s home.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that while the address was ‘not ideal’ he would grant bail.