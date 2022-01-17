Assault after duo armed with hammer reportedly break into home in Derry

Police have issued an appeal for information.

Detective Sergeant Connolly said of the reported incident in the Strathfoyle area: “It was reported at approximately 1.50pm that two males forced their way into a property by breaking a door. One of the men was armed with a hammer. The male occupant of the property was assaulted before the two suspects left the scene.

“Two men aged 24 and 32 have been subsequently been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 803 16/01/22.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport