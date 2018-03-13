Assaulted woman after going to wrong house

A 42-years-old assaulted a woman after he let himself into her house and sat at the kitchen table drinking a bottle of wine, a court has heard.

Daniel James McGilloway, of Brookdale Park, pleaded guilty to common assault and disorderly behaviour on December 18, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the injured party heard her back door open and went downstairs to find the defendant sitting at the kitchen table, drinking a bottle of wine.

She told McGilloway he was in the wrong house and asked him to leave, however he threatened to punch her.

The woman contacted her nephew and when he arrived McGilloway was asleep on the kitchen floor.

The nephew told him to get up and McGilloway began swinging punches, hitting him on the face.

He also punched the female on the cheek.

When police arrived McGilloway became aggressive and called them ‘black b******s.’

The court heard he ‘puffed out his chest’ and attempted to head butt an officer during a struggle.

Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said it was accepted this was a ‘frightening’ and ‘distressing’ incident for the injured parties.

He added that McGilloway has not committed any offences since 2009 and ‘deeply regrets’ this incident.

District Judge Barney McElholm suspended a four month sentence for two years. He also ordered McGilloway to pay £250 compensation to each injured party.