Attack on Sandy’s African Food Hub in Derry branded ‘pure evil’

An attack on a popular Derry restaurant and take-away specialising in West African food has been described as ‘pure evil’ by a local councillor.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage at Sandy’s African Food Hub in Spencer Road.

The eatery, which specialises in African and Caribbean cuisine, was vandalised at some time between Saturday, May 17, and Monday, May 19, when glass window panes were smashed.

UUP Alderman Darren Guy condemned those responsible for the incident, stating: "I was disgusted to hear that Sandy's African Food Hub had been attacked, and the perpetrators had smashed two windows of the property on Spencer Road.

"Sandra [Agoha] and Kingsley had relocated Sandy's African Food Hub in November last year from Bonds Street to Spencer Road, where they have worked tirelessly to build-up their business by introducing us all to the delights of African - Caribbean cuisine."

Police in Derry said enquiries to establish a motive remain ongoing, however, at this time, they are not treating this report as a hate incident.

"We appeal to anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity, or have any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1039 of 19/05/25,” said Inspector Robb.

The restaurant was originally established in Bond’s Street in the Waterside by Nigerian business woman Sandra [Agoha] but recently moved to larger premises on Spencer Road.

Alderman Guy said: "Sandra and all her family have embraced the city and made it their home. They feel part of the community, so it disgusts me to see such vandalism, be it racially motivated or just pure evil.

"It's simply wrong to smash the windows of their restaurant, or any business premises about our city and district. I would urge anyone with any information to contact the PSNI on the 101 number."

The PSNI encouraged people to come forward reminding the public that a report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at the http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport website or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org