The damage sustained in the attack on the taxi last night.

The rear window of the wheelchair taxi was put in in the attack in Creggan.

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley said people living in the area were appalled by the incident.

“Last night a wheelchair access taxi belonging to a local taxi firm carrying an elderly passenger was attacked on Iniscarn Road.

“The driver and passenger were badly shaken and resulted in this vital service being removed from the community.

"We all know how hard the pandemic has hit our taxi drivers and this is the last thing that they need.