Attack on wheelchair taxi leaves driver and passenger shaken, prompts disgust in Derry
A taxi equipped to transport people living with disabilities and mobility issues has been attacked in an incident that has prompted disgust in Derry.
The rear window of the wheelchair taxi was put in in the attack in Creggan.
Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley said people living in the area were appalled by the incident.
“Last night a wheelchair access taxi belonging to a local taxi firm carrying an elderly passenger was attacked on Iniscarn Road.
“The driver and passenger were badly shaken and resulted in this vital service being removed from the community.
"We all know how hard the pandemic has hit our taxi drivers and this is the last thing that they need.
“I would appeal to parents in the area to speak to their children about the consequences of these actions and I will be speaking with local youth services to ask them to work with the young people to try and stop these types of incidents occurring again,” she said.