Attempted abduction in Derry today

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an attempted abduction in the Derry area today, Saturday, 13 July.

Police received a report that at approximately 11.00am as a male was walking near the entrance to Collon Lane, a black Audi car approached him with three males on-board.

Two of these males got out of the vehicle and attempted to bundle the man into the car.

They were unsuccessful and the man made good his escape. He was not injured during this incident, however he has been left very badly shaken.

Speaking about the incident Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Collon Lane at this time and witnessed this incident or anyone who has dash-cam footage that could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number RM19042550 13/07/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

This is the second report of an attempted abduction in the vicinity in just over a month.

In the early hours of June 11 a masked gang ordered a man to get into a car with them.

A PSNI spokesperson said at the time: “Police received a report that as two men were walking along Templemore Road, a car with four masked men on-board stopped and ordered one of the men to get into their vehicle.

“Both men ran off from the scene when one of the passengers alighted from the car.”